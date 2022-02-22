Saudi Arabia, Pakistan conduct joint military exercise

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have commenced a joint military exercise in the south Asian country, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Called ‘al-Samsam 8,’ the military exercise between the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistan Army, reportedly kicked off with a ceremony at the Counter-Terrorism Training Center in Pakistan.

The drill has been split into several stages and hopes to integrate the “expertise between the participating forces,” Pakistan’s Major General P.S.C. Jawed Dost was quoted by SPA as saying.

The Pakistani official was reportedly joined by the Military Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad Major General Pilot Awad bin Abdullah al-Zahrani and other senior officers.

Military training and cooperation activities between the Kingdom and Pakistan are common.

In December last year, the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army conducted a similar exercise titled ‘Al Kaseh 3.’

Earlier 2021, Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) combat aircrafts and crew members arrived in Pakistan’s Mushaf Air Base to participate in the Air Excellence Center Exercise.

This aerial sortie was conducted alongside their US counterparts.

More recently, Saudi Arabia participated in a huge US-led naval exercise in the Middle East, which saw the country publicly join Israel as part of a 60-country maritime exercise. Saudi Arabia and Israel share no diplomatic ties.

These frequent exercises are believed to strengthen capabilities in command and control, enhance cross-country military relations, and diligently prepare for any required prompt response to threats.

