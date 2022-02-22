Saudi Arabia announces first baby born on first anniversary of ‘Founding Day’
The first baby to be born on February 22 as the Kingdom celebrates its first-ever ‘Founding Day’ holiday has been named Miral, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.
“The dawn of Founding Day’s anniversary shone with the birth of the first baby girl, Miral, at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in the Bisha province. Welcome [to this world]. May she be [blessed] with health in a homeland that enjoys safety,” the ministry said on Twitter.
People in Saudi Arabia are celebrating the first ever Founding Day holiday on Tuesday marking three centuries since the first Saudi state was established.
Announced on January 27, the new public holiday is being heralded with various cultural events across the Kingdom.
The first Saudi state was established by Imam Muhammed bin Saud in 1727 in the city of Diriyah, to the northwest of Riyadh.
Around 200 years later, his descendant King Abdulaziz unified the kingdom of Najd, centered around Diriyah, and the eastern kingdom of Hejaz, to form the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.
This unification was made into a holiday by King Abdullah in 2005 and is now recognized as Saudi National Day on September 23.
