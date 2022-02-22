.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi FM says requested EU to exempt GCC citizens from entry visas

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud attends the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud attends the 58th Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. (AFP)

Saudi FM says requested EU to exempt GCC citizens from entry visas

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya on Monday that he requested the EU exempt citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from entry visas.

The minister also proposed to the EU contributing in the implementation of visions to improve the region to achieve mutual benefits.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prince Faisal arrived in Germany’s Munich last week to attend the Munich Security Conference which kicked off on February 18 and concluded on February 20.

The FM met with Arab, European and American officials, including Iraq’s minister of foreign affairs, the US secretary of state and the EU foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of the conference.

Read more:

Saudi FM says nuclear deal with Iran must help resolve region’s issues

Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Iraqi counterpart on sidelines of Munich conference

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More