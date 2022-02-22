Saudi FM says requested EU to exempt GCC citizens from entry visas
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya on Monday that he requested the EU exempt citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from entry visas.
The minister also proposed to the EU contributing in the implementation of visions to improve the region to achieve mutual benefits.
Prince Faisal arrived in Germany’s Munich last week to attend the Munich Security Conference which kicked off on February 18 and concluded on February 20.
The FM met with Arab, European and American officials, including Iraq’s minister of foreign affairs, the US secretary of state and the EU foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of the conference.
