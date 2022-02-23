Arab Coalition conducts 28 targeted strikes in Hajjah, Houthi casualties reported

The Arab Coalition has conducted 28 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Hajjah in the last 24 hours, in an attempt to deter the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 14 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

No fatalities were reported by SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

On February 21, Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan.



At least 16 people of different nationalities were injured as a result of the attack, the coalition said, adding that three of them were in critical condition.



Earlier on February 18, the Arab Coalition destroyed an explosives-laden boat launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in the south of the red sea.

The coalition added that the boat came from Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.



“The Houthi’s use of Hodeidah port threatens freedom of navigation and global trade,” the Arab Coalition said in an earlier statement carried by SPA.



These attacks have invited global condemnation and high-level talks are underway to find a solution to the recurring issue.



The Arab Coalition routinely carry out targeted strikes in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi militia to deter the rising wave of violent acts against Saudi Arabia, and more recently, the UAE.



The coalition maintains that the operations are conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

Read more:

UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time ISIS capital

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defense conference