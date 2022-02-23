Grammy-award winning band Maroon 5 to perform in UAE’s Abu Dhabi

Maroon 5, the multiple Grammy-award winning band famous for songs like ‘Payphone’, ‘Sugar’, and ‘Girls Like You’, is set to perform in Abu Dhabi on May 6, according to the Live Nation Entertainment company.

The event will be held in the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena, and led by the band’s front man, Adam Levine.

Maroon 5 last performed in the UAE in 2019 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena at a reportedly sold out event.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Levine began his musical career in 1994 with the band Kara’s Flowers, and since is the recipient of three American Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and a World Music Award, in addition to his Grammy Awards.

His global reach grew between 2011 and 2019 when he appeared on the hit reality talent show ‘The Voice.’

The band has played over 750 concerts in over 30 countries, according Live Nation, with the Abu Dhabi event added as part of their world tour.

Tickets for the event will go live on February 25 at 10:00 a.m. according to Ticketmaster.

Conditions for entry

The event is open to all ages, provided that an adult accompanies those under 18, according to the rules listed on Ticketmaster.

Following the city’s COVID-19 rules, those over 16 years of age must present a negative PCR test no older than 96 hours. This is in addition to displaying a vaccinated status on the country’s COVID-19 tracing app, Al Hosn.

Children under 12 years of age do not require a PCR test.

Unvaccinated visitors must present a negative PCR test that was taken no longer than 48 hours before entry. This does not apply to UAE nationals and residents.

Face masks are mandatory at all times.

The venue also supports disabled visitors, although an ‘accessible ticket’ must be purchased.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Founding Day’ celebrations mix tradition with the future

Dubai’s Sikka Art and Design Festival seeks to support emerging creative talent

Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens: Everything you need to know