Saudi Arabia’s ‘Founding Day’ celebrations mix tradition with the future

Saudi Arabia celebrated its first Founding Day across the country as traditional celebrations met modern installments that dazzled the Kingdom’s citizens, residents and visitors.

The events were reminiscent of the country’s past and the subsequent growth it has seen as Vision 2030 goals continue to be realized.

In Wadi Namar, the Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz oversaw an event that featured 3,500 performers who presented a three-century long history of the country through their art, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of Commerce and Minister of Information in charge Dr. Majid al-Qasabi, and Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh, were also reportedly present at the showcase.

Meanwhile, King Fahd Park in Dammam celebrated Founding Day by bringing back shops from the past displaying traditional clothing and food, according to SPA.

The market was complemented by a mini-art exhibition consisting of old photos from each of the five regions, supported by actors who were narrating stories from the past.

Park visitors reportedly witnessed cultural seminars, an exhibition specialized in Saudi coffee, fireworks and hologram displays.

‘NajNaj al-Riyadh’ had a similar series of activities.

Additionally, travelers who entered the Saudi Arabia were greeted with souvenirs and roses and had a special one-day-only entry-stamp added to their passports.

A light show, that will feature fireworks and drones, will light up the Riyadh sky on February 24.

The National Museum in Riyadh will host several interactive workshops and discussions on the Kingdom’s culture and history until February 24.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz also voiced pride in the Kingdom’s history as the country celebrated its first ever ‘Founding Day’ on Tuesday.

“Celebrating [Founding Day] is a celebration of the history of the state, the unity of its people, the steadfastness against challenges and [aspiration] to the future,” the King said on Twitter.

The UAE rulers, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and others sent their congratulations and best wishes on the occasion.

The Legacy

The first Saudi state was established by Imam Muhammed bin Saud in 1727 in the city of Diriyah, to the northwest of Riyadh.

The historic capital was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010 and has been revitalized with a series of restoration projects giving visitors a glimpse of the old palaces and mosques.

Imam Muhammed bin Saud was born in 1679 in Diriyah. He oversaw, as ruler, an expansion of the state, and repelled attacks from eastern Arabian armies while also battling with an outbreak of the plague among the population, according to SPA.

Around 200 years later, his descendant King Abdulaziz unified the kingdom of Najd, centered around Diriyah, and the western kingdom of Hejaz, to form the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

This unification was made into a holiday by King Abdullah in 2005 and is now recognized as Saudi National Day on September 23.

Al Arabiya English’s Marco Ferrari contributed to this report.

