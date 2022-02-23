.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: Ministry

  • Font
Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (R) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov attend a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi on March 6, 2019. (AFP)
Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (R) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov attend a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi on March 6, 2019. (AFP)

UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: Ministry

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the “strength” of ties to Russia in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a phone call on Wednesday, the Emirati foreign ministry reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Lavrov the friendship relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, the ministry said.

They also “reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of friendship between the UAE and Russia, and the two countries' leadership, and highlighted the keenness to enhance the prospects of UAE-Russian cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples,” the ministry added.

Russia is currently facing international pressure over its actions towards Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament approved on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin’s request to use military force outside the country, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after he recognized their independence.

This resulted in US and EU ordering what they described a “first tranche” of sanctions against Moscow for what they described as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Read more:

Russia vows ‘strong’ response to US ‘ineffective’ sanctions over Ukraine actions

EU unanimously agree new sanctions that will ‘hurt’ Russia: France

Parliament grants Putin request to use Russia’s military to back Ukraine separatists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More