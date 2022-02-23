UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: Ministry

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the “strength” of ties to Russia in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a phone call on Wednesday, the Emirati foreign ministry reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Lavrov the friendship relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, the ministry said.

They also “reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.”

“Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of friendship between the UAE and Russia, and the two countries' leadership, and highlighted the keenness to enhance the prospects of UAE-Russian cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples,” the ministry added.

Russia is currently facing international pressure over its actions towards Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament approved on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin’s request to use military force outside the country, formalizing the deployment of Russian troops to separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after he recognized their independence.

This resulted in US and EU ordering what they described a “first tranche” of sanctions against Moscow for what they described as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

