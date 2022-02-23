UAE designates 1 individual, 5 entities as terrorists for supporting Yemen’s Houthis

The UAE designated one individual and five entities on its list of persons and organizations supporting terrorism for their role in supporting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“The companies and individual listed have been linked to supporting the terrorist Houthi militia, which uses these funds to target civilian facilities and civilians,” WAM reported.

The designated individual was identified as Abdo Abdulla Dael Ahmed, and the entities are: Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance, Al-Hadha Exchange Company, Moaz Abdulla Dael For Import and Export, the vessel: Three - Type: Bulk Carrier – IMO (9109550), and Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“All regulatory authorities are ordered to monitor and identify all affiliated individuals or entities with any financial or commercial relationship with those listed, and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country, including the freezing of all financial assets in less than 24 hours,” WAM reported.

In January, the Houthis targeted the UAE with three cross border aerial attacks using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones. All the attacks targeted civilian sites and infrastructures and led to the death of three civilians.

The UAE sanctions come in tandem with a tranche of sanctions the US Treasury imposed on an international network funding the Iran-backed Houthis, which the department said was run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthi financier, Sa’id al-Jamal.

Read more:

US sanctions network funding Yemen’s Houthis, IRGC-QF

UAE diplomats call on US to relist Houthis as terrorists, demand more defense systems