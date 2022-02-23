US approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 bln for defense HQ

The US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale to the government of Kuwait of design and construction of the Kuwait defense ministry headquarters complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the US Defense Department said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Implementation of the proposed acquisition will require the assignment of up to additional US government or US contractor representatives to Kuwait for a duration of up to seven years to provide construction management and oversight, the Defense Department said.

No principal contractor has been identified for this acquisition, the US Defense Department added.

Read more:

Kuwait’s defense, interior ministers resign over ‘abuse of interrogations’

Kuwait asks its citizens in Kazakhstan to leave the country

Kuwait overturns law criminalizing ‘imitation of opposite sex’