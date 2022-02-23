US sanctions network funding Yemen’s Houthis, IRGC-QF

The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on an international network funding the Iran-backed Houthis, which the Treasury Department said was run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthi financier, Sa’id al-Jamal.

“Despite pleas to negotiate an end to this devastating conflict, Houthi leaders continue to launch missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against Yemen’s neighbors, killing innocent civilians, while millions of Yemeni civilians remain displaced and hungry,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

“The United States continues to work with our regional allies to act decisively against those who would seek to prolong this war for their own ambitions. Houthi leaders must cease their campaign of violence and negotiate in good faith to end the conflict,” Nelson said.

Treasury Targets Key Houthi Finance Network in Coordination with Regional Gulf Partners.



وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية وبالتنسيق مع شركاء الخليج الإقليميين تستهدف شبكة مالية رئيسية للحوثيين.https://t.co/H3Ed7bmR7O — US Embassy to Yemen السفارة الأمريكية في اليمن (@USEmbassyYemen) February 23, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on the sanctions and blasted the Houthis for continuing their military offensive on Marib.

“The Houthis have also detained current and former Yemeni employees of the US Embassy in Sanaa without contact with their families for months,” he said.

The Treasury Department said the latest move was made “in close coordination and collaboration with regional Gulf partners.”

According to the Treasury Department, the network has transferred “tens of millions of dollars” to Yemen in support of the Houthis.

Last June, Jamal was designated by the Treasury Department for his role in funding the Houthis, and he has “front companies and vessels” that smuggle fuel and other products to clients in the MENA region.

He has an aide in Turkey who a company that serves “as a cover” for al-Jamal’s illicit business, the Treasury Department said.

