Qatar’s Emir receives call from Ukraine’s Zelensky
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call on Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who briefed him on the latest developments in Ukraine, Qatar’s state news agency said.
Al-Thani called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through diplomatic means, the statement added.
Meanwhile, Russia’s ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine’s border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive.
Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.
