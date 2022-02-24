.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy as soon as possible

  • Font
Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. (AFP)
Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy as soon as possible

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia urged its citizens in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, as tensions escalated following the Russian invasion.

“Considering the developments in Ukraine, the Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens who are present in Ukraine and who have not gotten in touch with the embassy during the past evacuation phase to communicate with the embassy as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.

Russia’s move against Ukraine drew international condemnations as well as threats of more sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday, the NATO activated its “defense plans” for allied countries.

Read more:

Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky urges Russians: Stop Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Factbox: How Ukraine’s armed forces shape up against Russia’s might

Israel’s Lapid condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More