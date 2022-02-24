Saudi Arabia urges its citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy as soon as possible
Saudi Arabia urged its citizens in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, as tensions escalated following the Russian invasion.
“Considering the developments in Ukraine, the Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens who are present in Ukraine and who have not gotten in touch with the embassy during the past evacuation phase to communicate with the embassy as soon as possible,” the ministry said.
Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Russia’s move against Ukraine drew international condemnations as well as threats of more sanctions.
Earlier on Thursday, the NATO activated its “defense plans” for allied countries.
