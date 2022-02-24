Saudi sovereign fund PIF opens London, NY and Hong Kong offices
The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Thursday it has opened three new subsidiary companies’ offices in London, New York and Hong Kong, as the $500 billion fund looks overseas for growth.
“The moves are in line with PIF’s continued expansion and will assist in the Fund’s future international growth,” it said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The PIF is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.
Since becoming a more active investor in 2015, PIF has taken steps to raise its global profile. It took a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies before its public listing and invested $45 billion in Softbank’s inaugural technology fund.
It plans to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025, while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs, it said.
Read more:
Aramco closes $15.5 billion BlackRock-led gas pipeline deal
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Founding Day’ celebrations mix tradition with the future
Saudi Arabian miner AMAK set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals in IPO
-
Aramco shares rise to record high as oil tops $100 for first time since 2014Saudi Aramco shares surged as much as 4.2 percent to a record high 42.25 riyals ($11.26) on Thursday as oil prices breached the $100 a barrel after ... Energy
-
Fitch rates Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘A’, in line with sovereignFitch Ratings on Wednesday assigned Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) an ‘A’ credit rating in line with the sovereign, given its strong ... Economy
-
Zain KSA sells 80 pct infrastructure stake worth $807 million to PIF, investorsZain KSA has approved the sale of over 8,000 tower infrastructure to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and a consortium of investors, according ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabian miner AMAK set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals in IPOSaudi Arabia’s Al Masane Al Kobra (AMAK) Mining Co is set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals ($333.18 million) in its initial public offering, after ... Financial Markets