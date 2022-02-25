UAE foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Russian invasion: State dept

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Russian attack on Ukraine via telephone, the US State Department announced in a statement Friday.

It said that the duo discussed Russia’s “premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack” against Ukraine and “the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the “strength” of ties to Russia in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a phone call.

The minister discussed with Lavrov the friendship relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, according to reports.

They also “reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.”

Read more:

Ukraine President Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilians

Russia could enter areas outside Kyiv today: Ukraine minister

Ukraine’s president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach