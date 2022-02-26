Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Jizan, no damage, injuries reported

The Arab Coalition has said that a booby-trapped drone that took off from Sana’a’s International Airport fell in the Jidian village in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, without causing injuries or damage, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Coalition reported that the drone attack was deliberately targeting civilians.

The Arab Coalition conducted 28 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Hajjah on Wednesday, in an attempt to deter the Iran-backed Houthis, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 14 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

