UAE calls for immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates called at a meeting of the UN Security Council for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

It expressed “particular alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community,” WAM added.

At the council session, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, highlighted the UAE’s “readiness to work with members of the Security Council” to deescalate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the WAM report.

“The result of this vote today was a forgone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said, according to the statement carried by WAM.

“Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes,” the UAE representative said, according to WAM.

