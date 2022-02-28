Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss regional developments
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed strategic cooperation and regional and international developments in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
Prince Khalid and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed brotherly relations between the Kingdom and the UAE as well as joint military cooperation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The report added that the meeting was attended by several Emirati and Saudi officials including Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative in the UAE’s al-Dhafra Region, and Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili.
Read more:
Israel’s PM speaks to Putin about Ukraine conflict
Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine developments, energy market with France’s Macron
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco finds new gas fields in four regions
-
Israel’s PM speaks to Putin about Ukraine conflictIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a phone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the conflict in Ukraine, the premier's ... World News
-
Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine developments, energy market with France’s MacronSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the developments in the Ukraine war and its repercussions on the energy markets with ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco finds new gas fields in four regionsSaudi Arabia’s Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in four regions of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing Energy ... Energy