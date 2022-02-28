.
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss regional developments 

Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman waits for a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others at the Pentagon August 29, 2019, in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman. (AFP)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed strategic cooperation and regional and international developments in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Prince Khalid and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed brotherly relations between the Kingdom and the UAE as well as joint military cooperation.

The report added that the meeting was attended by several Emirati and Saudi officials including Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative in the UAE’s al-Dhafra Region, and Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili.

