Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Russia’s Putin agree on preserving stability of global energy

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan voiced the importance of maintaining the stability of the global energy market during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.



Putin informed Sheikh Mohammed of the latest developments which pertain to the crisis with Ukraine, WAM said, adding that the Crown Prince reiterated his support for a peaceful solution that “guarantees the interests and national security of all parties.”



Sheikh Mohammed also voiced the importance of resuming “serious consultations” to resolve the crisis with Ukraine and reach a political solution that achieves security and peace.



He added that the UAE will continue working with the different parties involved to help reach a political solution to the conflict.



Moscow launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine last week bringing explosions in Kyiv and other cities and displacing thousands of people. Russia’s move against its neighbor drew international condemnations.



Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and excluded some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT. Some sanctions even targeted President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine but the ceasefire talks failed to reach a breakthrough.



A second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.



