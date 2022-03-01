Dismembered body found in Sharjah garbage dump, suspect arrested

Sharjah Police in the United Arab Emirates arrested a person suspected of murdering an Asian male then dismembering and throwing away his body parts in a garbage dump, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim was an Asian man in his 40’s whose “incomplete remains” were found dumped in garbage, and reported by a local waste management company, according to the same statement.

The suspect was arrested within 12 hours of identifying the victim, Sharjah Police reported, after they rummaged through 1500 tons of waste to recover the body parts.

The victim reportedly used to work as a driver for a local company.

The police report said that “personal differences” was the reason given by the perpetrator, who admitted to committing the crime.

Legal proceedings have been completed, and the individual has been referred to the Public Prosecution, according to the statement shared on Facebook.

