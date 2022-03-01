.
Saudi Arabia’s cabinet reaffirms support for de-escalation efforts in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet voiced its support for efforts of de-escalation through diplomacy in Ukraine, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“[We] reaffirm the Kingdom’s support of international efforts for de-escalation through diplomacy and dialogue in order to restore security and stability and pave way for talks that yield a political solution to the crisis,” the cabinet said.

Moscow launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine last week bringing explosions in Kyiv and other cities and displacing thousands of people. Russia’s move against its neighbor drew international condemnations.

Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and excluded some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT. Some sanctions even targeted President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine but the ceasefire talks failed to reach a breakthrough.

