Saudi Arabia’s cabinet welcomes UN resolution labelling Houthis as terrorists
Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution labeling the Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist group and extending an arms embargo to all of Yemen’s Houthis, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
“[We] hope this resolution will put an end to the [Houthis’] terrorist practices and their supporters,” the cabinet said.
The cabinet also reiterated its support to efforts that aim to guarantee stability and security in the Middle East and the world.
The UN Security Council voted Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Houthis an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the Iran-backed militia.
Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a civil war between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government.
An Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in support of the government in 2015.
The Houthis have launched regular strikes on Saudi Arabia since its intervention, and in January staged unprecedented attacks on the UAE, killing three foreign nationals.
