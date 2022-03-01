.
UAE’s Air Arabia to operate Russia flights as long as legal

In 2021 Air Arabia received a brand-new Airbus A321 neo LR airplane bringing its total fleet size to 58 aircraft. (Supplied)
File photo shows an Air Arabia flight. (Supplied)

Reuters, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates’ carrier Air Arabia plans to continue to operate Russia flights as long as they are legal, CEO Adel Ali said on Tuesday.

Ali said it was too early to say how sanctions on Russia are going to impact operations there, adding, however, the airline had no plans to operate additional services to the country.

“We as an airline operate to whichever airport that’s open for business and (where) people are traveling. Our job is to connect people and as long as it is open we will do that, within the law. The moment legally we can’t fly to somewhere, we stop flying,” the CEO told reporters at a conference in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate of the UAE.

