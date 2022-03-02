Arab Coalition, ICRC exchange information on alleged Yemen prison strike
The Arab Coalition said on Wednesday that it met with the International Committee of the Red Cross and exchanged information and facts that pertain to allegations of targeting a prison in Yemen’s Saada in January, state news agency (SPA) reported.
“A constructive meeting was held with the ICRC team in the coalition’s Joint Forces Command [headquarters],” the coalition said, adding that it will continue to coordinate and exchange information with the ICRC.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On January 21, several media outlets reported that the coalition conducted an airstrike that killed detainees in a prison run by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
However, an investigation launched by the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) on the alleged targeted prison strike by the Arab Coalition has revealed the location to be a “Special Security Camp in Saada, which is a legitimate military target.”
Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, an official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, had slammed the allegations and insisted “they are part of a blatant attempt to mislead the public opinion regarding the true nature of the location in an attempt to garner sympathy from UN organizations and INGOs,” in a statement first reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
According to al-Malki, the closest prison is located 1.8 kilometers away from the claimed location.
Read more:
UN Security Council extends arms embargo to all of Yemen’s Houthis
Yemen’s Houthis detain another US Embassy staffer: Report
Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Jizan, no damage, injuries reported
-
UN Security Council extends arms embargo to all of Yemen’s HouthisThe UN Security Council voted Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Houthis an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the Iran-backed ... Gulf
-
Yemen’s Houthis detain another US Embassy staffer: ReportYemen’s Houthi militia have detained another official of the long-closed US Embassy there, bringing the number of local ex-US Embassy staffers in the ... Gulf
-
Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Jizan, no damage, injuries reportedThe Arab Coalition has said that a booby-trapped drone that took off from Sana’a’s International Airport fell in the Jidian village in Jizan, Saudi ... Gulf