Saudi Arabia, Cyprus leaders conclude meeting with joint statement, greater ties

Saudi Arabia and Cyprus leaders concluded an official visit on Tuesday with stronger plans to improve cooperation across various fields, including sustainable tourism, developing further private sector connections, and steps to encourage mutual investment opportunities.

The action plan was shared in a joint statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded a formal meeting with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

The duo agreed on many threats that face the Kingdom, including ISIS and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, with reassurances of unity granted by the Cypriot ruler.

Both sides “praised the cooperation and coordination” in security over the past years and expressed interest to “enhance that cooperation.”

The statement also set expectations for a number of “joint initiatives in the fields of culture and antiquities, food and medicine, digitization, cybersecurity, and financial services.”

More bilateral visits by governing bodies and their representatives are expected in the coming months, as the two countries agreed to foster greater ties in the governmental level, according to SPA.

The statement also said that relationships between the European Union and Saudi Arabia were “reviewed,” and talks were held regarding the “strengthening of participation in the context of the institutional framework of the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

The two leaders also discussed energy sectors including oil, gas, renewable sources, and hydrogen. They agreed to explore joint projects and the required supply chain system to anchor the cooperation.

