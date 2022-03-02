Saudi Arabia arrests two citizens for possession of over 40,000 amphetamine tablets

Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested two citizens in possession of illegal amphetamine tablets and a gun, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The authorities reportedly found 40,000 drug tablets and a “weapon and bullets” hidden in the vehicle linked to the two individuals who were apprehended.

SPA reported that legal measures were taken, and the duo have been referred to Public Prosecution.

Authorities have been increasingly cracking down on those involved in smuggling, distributing, or possessing illicit drugs in the Kingdom.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine, and Captagon are some of the widely seized illicit substances in the country.

According to an AFP count, more than 25 million pills of Captagon have been seized across the region since the start of the year alone.

On February 16, marine patrols thwarted an attempt to smuggle amphetamine tablets weighing 10 kilograms.

On February 15, two individuals were caught in possession of the illegal drug, methamphetamine weighing 5.1 kilograms.

As part of the crackdown on drugs, the Kingdom placed a ban on the import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the severest punishment dealt to an individual involved in smuggling illicit narcotics is death.

Meanwhile, individuals who deal the substance face imprisonment, lashing, and/or a financial fine. Repeat offenders may receive a death sentence, according to the MOI.

