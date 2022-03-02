Saudi Arabia is essential pillar of regional security: Bahrain's King Hamad
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is an essential pillar of the region’s security and stability, state news agency (SPA) reported.
The Bahraini king, who arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday, met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and discussed recent regional developments, the report added.
Upon his arrival to the Kingdom, the Bahraini king said that the Kingdom’s security is part and parcel of Bahrain’s security, adding that the Kingdom is a “safety valve” against threats the region faces.
He also reiterated his gratitude to King Salman’s efforts toward serving Gulf, Arab and Islamic affairs and to the Kingdom’s strategic role on the regional and international levels to guarantee a better future to all people in the world.
