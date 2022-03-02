.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia is essential pillar of regional security: Bahrain's King Hamad

  • Font
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa meets with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on March 2, 2022. (Twitter)
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa meets with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on March 2, 2022. (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia is essential pillar of regional security: Bahrain's King Hamad

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is an essential pillar of the region’s security and stability, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Bahraini king, who arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday, met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and discussed recent regional developments, the report added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Upon his arrival to the Kingdom, the Bahraini king said that the Kingdom’s security is part and parcel of Bahrain’s security, adding that the Kingdom is a “safety valve” against threats the region faces.

He also reiterated his gratitude to King Salman’s efforts toward serving Gulf, Arab and Islamic affairs and to the Kingdom’s strategic role on the regional and international levels to guarantee a better future to all people in the world.

Read more:

UAE-Bahraini satellite launches into orbit from International Space Station

Bahrain approves Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Israel signs defense agreement with Bahrain in Gulf first

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More