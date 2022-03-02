.
Saudi Arabia’s authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 17 tons of khat

Saudi Arabia’s authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle hashish and khat into the Kingdom on March 2, 2022. (SPA)
Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 547 kilograms of hashish and 17.6 tons of the stimulant khat into the Kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Security patrols that thwarted the smuggling attempt in the areas of Jizan, Asir, and Najran arrested 51 people of whom 31 are Saudi citizens, 14 are Ethiopian, five are Yemeni and one is Eritrean.

All the arrested foreigners have violated the border regulations, the report added.

Authorities have been increasingly cracking down on those involved in smuggling, distributing, or possessing illicit drugs in the Kingdom.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine, and Captagon are some of the widely seized illicit substances in the country.

Saudi Arabia arrests two citizens for possession of over 40,000 amphetamine tablets

Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

Saudi Arabia foils Captagon smuggling attempts, 2.4 million pills seized

