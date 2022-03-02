UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civilians
The UAE will donate relief aid worth $5 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
The move comes in response to the UN’s urgent appeal for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians and refugees.
The UAE reiterated its commitment to the “principles of humanitarian solidarity” at times of conflict and reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing the protection of civilians in Ukraine and of establishing safe passages to allow those who want to flee Ukraine to do so without any obstructions.
According to UN estimates, 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighboring countries in the coming months.
