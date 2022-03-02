.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civilians 

  • Font
People fleeing from Ukraine to Hungary wait to be transferred to a shelter, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, on February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
People fleeing from Ukraine to Hungary wait to be transferred to a shelter, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, on February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UAE to provide $5 million aid relief to Ukrainian civilians

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE will donate relief aid worth $5 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The move comes in response to the UN’s urgent appeal for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians and refugees.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to the “principles of humanitarian solidarity” at times of conflict and reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing the protection of civilians in Ukraine and of establishing safe passages to allow those who want to flee Ukraine to do so without any obstructions.

According to UN estimates, 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighboring countries in the coming months.

Read more:

Spain to send ‘military hardware’ to ‘Ukraine resistance’

Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline amid Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley for help in war with Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More