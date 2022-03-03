Some want to see Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 fail, ‘they can’t touch it’: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said a few regional and Western groups want to see the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 fail, adding, however, that it will never fail.



“There are a lot of people who want to be sure that our project, Saudi Arabia’s project today, Vision 2030, fails. But they can’t touch it. It will never fail,” the Crown Prince said, speaking to The Atlantic in a wide-ranging interview published on Thursday.



He added that the maximum that these groups can do is slow the project by roughly five percent and that no one in the world “has the power to make it fail.”



“There are a few groups - I don't want to point fingers - but anyone with good knowledge can make the link between groups in the West, and groups in the Middle East, who have interests in seeing us fail,” he said.



The Crown Prince also highlighted the Kingdom’s fast economic growth during the past five years, adding that Saudi Arabia will resume efforts to advance further.



“Saudi Arabia is a G20 country. Our position five years ago, was almost 20. Today, we are almost 17 among the G20 countries. And we are aiming to reach a place more advanced than 15 by 2030.”



Another example cited by the Crown Prince is how the Kingdom sought to have 5.9 percent GDP growth in 2021 and achieved a 5.6 percent growth.



“That’s definitely among the top fastest growing countries in the world. Next year, the whole economy is going to grow by almost 7 percent.”



