UAE to better Arab League ties with UN Security Council as it assumes presidency

The UAE will prioritize the United Nation’s Security Council’s cooperation with the Arab League as it assumes the presidency of the council for March, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of the UAE to UN.

A briefing to strengthen cooperation between the Security Council and the League of Arab States will be held by the UAE on March 23, WAM reported on Thursday.

It will reportedly be chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, UAE Minister of State while the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected.

“In addition to addressing recent developments on security issues across the globe, the UAE will prioritize the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda, climate security, and cooperation between the Council and the League of Arab States during the month,” said the statement.

The tenure will be overseen by Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, who said that the responsibility falls on UAE “at a time of immense global turbulence.”

The UAE follows Russia’s month-long presidency in February 2022 which was chaired by Vassily Nebenzia.

Over the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nebenzia has maintained consistently that Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has not targeted civilian infrastructure and there is no evidence of civilian deaths caused by their military.

This claim has been refuted multiple times by evidenced facts and figures published by government agencies and other monitors.

In an earlier statement, the UAE said that they “deplore the ongoing violence in Ukraine” and called for a ceasefire according to a statement from the country’s mission to the UN published on Monday.

In the same statement, the nation highlighted the need to recognize the sovereignty of states, after conflict erupted on Thursday when Russia’s forces invaded its neighbor.

The UAE announced that it would provide $5 million in aid to Ukraine, according to a state news agency WAM report.

