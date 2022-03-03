Ties between UAE, United States undergoing ‘stress test:’ UAE envoy says
The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States is going through “a stress test,” Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US said on Thursday, but added that he was confident both would “get out of it.”
Speaking at a defense technology conference in Abu Dhabi, Otaiba said the UAE was open to doing defense business with all companies and countries but also sought to develop an organic defense industry to become more self-sufficient.
