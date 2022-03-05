UAE votes in favor of resolution on Ukraine human rights situation

The United Arab Emirates, within the framework of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in Ukraine, voted in favor of a resolution which was adopted following a majority vote of 32 member states in favor, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Two member states voted against, while 13 abstained from voting.

“The resolution recalls the obligations of all states under Article 2 of the Charter to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and to settle its international disputes by peaceful means,” the WAM report stated.

Stressing the Gulf country’s position to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and find a peaceful solution to the crisis, Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Jarman, Ambassador and UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and other Geneva-based international organizations, called on all parties involved in the situation to exercise restraint and work towards ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

Throughout 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Russia’s military buildup on its shared border with Ukraine had escalated tensions between the two countries and tremendously affected their bilateral relations.

Many countries have acted in solidarity, imposing tough sanctions on Russia and denouncing it over its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia over the invasion and demanded that it stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, aiming to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, Reuters reported.

Moscow has dealt with unprecedented international backlash over the past few days, especially from the West. Their sanctions have crippled Russia’s economy since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since the Second World War.

