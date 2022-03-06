Masterplan revealed for new planned city in Saudi Arabia

The masterplan for a new planned city in Saudi Arabia designed to foster non-profit organizations has been revealed.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation published an aerial plan of the development, which is due to be built to the west of Riyadh.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City will cover an area of 3.4 square kilometers.

More than 300,000 square meters will be dedicated to commercial areas, providing employment for an estimated 20,000 people.

Almost 100,000 square meters will feature retail, entertainment, and food and beverage outlets.

Residential areas comprising 500 villas and townhouses, and 6,000 apartments, housing around 18,000 people, are also planned.

Almost half of the area (44 percent) will be dedicated to open green spaces.

The new city was designed with a particular focus on sustainability and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, according to the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation.

Further details about development phases will be released in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia currently has several planned city megaprojects underway, including the Red Sea project, NEOM, and Diriyah Gate.

The Kingdom has a history of developing planned cities including the industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu, which were selected to become centers of industry in the 1970s.

