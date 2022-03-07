ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field: Tweet
Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADNOC Onshore) awarded a $227 million contract to expand its enhanced crude extraction projects from the “Bab” oilfield, Sky News Arabia TV channel said on Twitter, without citing sources.
The contract also aims to increase production at the field located northwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
