ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field: Tweet

A general view taken on May 29, 2019 shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. (AFP)
A general view taken on May 29, 2019 shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. (AFP)

Reuters

Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADNOC Onshore) awarded a $227 million contract to expand its enhanced crude extraction projects from the “Bab” oilfield, Sky News Arabia TV channel said on Twitter, without citing sources.

The contract also aims to increase production at the field located northwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

