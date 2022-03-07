Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches scholarship program strategy

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the strategy of the The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

“The Strategy marks the beginning of a new era in the scholarship program that will contribute to enhancing citizens’ competitiveness through upskilling the human capital in new and promising sectors to fulfill the needs of the future labor market,” SPA said.

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program Strategy includes three strategic pillars.

“The first pillar raises awareness among students on the importance of early planning for their educational and practical journey at global institutions and universities in different fields. Scholarship paths and programs creation is the aim of the second pillar in order to elevate the Kingdom’s competitiveness both locally and globally by focusing on future disciplines and fulfilling the needs of local and global labor markets in collaboration with top educational institutions based on global rankings. The third pillar ensures proper post-graduation follow-ups and guidance for the scholarship beneficiaries, providing them with services to improve their readiness to join the labor market locally and globally,” according to SPA.

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program Strategy consists of four paths with clear and specific objectives:

“The (Pioneers) “Alrowad” path aims to have students enrolled in the top 30 educational institutions around the world, in a variety of academic areas, which will enable citizens to excel and compete in all fields.”

“The (Research and Development) “Al-Bahth Wa Al-Tatweer” path is an important enabler to boost the Kingdom’s research and innovation ecosystem via investing in students to join the top institutions and universities around the world to become the scientists of the future.”

“The (Provider) “Emdad” path aims to fulfill the labor market needs by continuously updating the list of highly demanded fields in the top 200 universities to provide the labor market with the necessary competencies.”

“The (Promising) “Wa’ed” path aims to train scholarship recipients in promising sectors and fields based on national demands by giga projects and priority sectors, such as manufacturing and tourism.”

The launch of this Strategy is a continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to increase citizens' readiness for the future and to improve their global competitiveness.

