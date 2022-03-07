.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE and Austria sign MoU on hydrogen production technology: WAM

  • Font
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO, speaks at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Sultan Ahmed Al Jabers peaks at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. (Reuters)

UAE and Austria sign MoU on hydrogen production technology: WAM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates and Austria signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on advancing hydrogen production capacity in the UAE, Emirati state news agency WAM said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The MoU aims ... to contribute to enhancing UAE’s position as a global pioneer producer in the energy sector,” Emirati Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan al-Jaber said in a statement.

Monday’s announced cooperation comes as Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visits the UAE and Qatar on a trip expected to focus on natural gas supplies.

Read more:

Saudi crude output exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports fall slightly

India aims to become green hydrogen ‘hub’

Batteries are key to storing the potential of renewable energy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More