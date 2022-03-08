Saudi Arabia, Egypt reaffirm cooperation to strengthen region’s security, stability

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reaffirmed the significance of bilateral cooperation and coordination to strengthen the region’s stability and security, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting in Riyadh where al-Sisi arrived earlier on Tuesday, the two leaders said they will continue to work to coordinate stances to serve the interests of Egypt and the Kingdom and strengthen stability in the region and the world.



They also voiced their rejection of any regional parties’ attempts to interfere in Arab countries’ internal affairs or to threaten their stability via “sectarian and racist incitement or via the tools of terrorism and terror groups.”



Al-Sisi and the Crown Prince also discussed the situation in Yemen and voiced their rejection of the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continuous efforts to threaten navigation in the Red Sea.



“It’s not possible to overlook [the fact] that these terrorist Houthi militias have... military capabilities that pose a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom and countries in the region,” they said, adding that they are keen on enhancing military cooperation and strengthening strategic partnerships.



The two leaders also discussed the situation in Lebanon and voiced their support to the role of state institutions.



“Lebanon must not be [a launchpad] for terrorist acts, and it must not be an incubator for terrorist groups and organizations which destabilize the region. It must also not be a source or a passage for smuggling drugs,” they said.



Al-Sisi and the Crown Prince also discussed investment and trade and agreed to strengthen economic partnership between the two countries.



They also said they were keen on increasing cooperation in the tourism sector, according to the statement which added that al-Sisi voiced Egypt’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030.



Al-Sisi also met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz during his official visit to Riyadh, SPA reported, adding that King Salman held a lunch in honor of the Egyptian president.



