Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Egyptian president in Riyadh

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday where he was welcomed by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival to the airport, state news agency (SPA) reported.









Al-Sisi will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, the Egyptian presidency’s spokesperson said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“[They] will hold consultations regarding the various regional and international crises and issues… which require joint efforts to protect Arab national security,” he added according to the Egyptian presidency’s website.









The delegation accompanying al-Sisi includes Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Head of the General Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel, SPA added.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches scholarship program strategy

Advertisement

Saudi’s Prince Khalid, Iraq defense minister al-Jubouri discuss bilateral relations

In pictures: Saudi’s World Defense Show exhibits innovative defense systems