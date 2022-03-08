Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Egyptian president in Riyadh
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday where he was welcomed by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival to the airport, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Al-Sisi will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, the Egyptian presidency’s spokesperson said.
“[They] will hold consultations regarding the various regional and international crises and issues… which require joint efforts to protect Arab national security,” he added according to the Egyptian presidency’s website.
The delegation accompanying al-Sisi includes Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Head of the General Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel, SPA added.
