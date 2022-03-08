Saudi Crown Prince: Personal Status Law stems from Islamic Sharia, modern practices

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the recently announced Personal Status Law stems from the provisions and purposes of Islamic Sharia, taking into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“This law will contribute to preserve and stabilize the family in its capacity as the basic component of society. It will also work to ameliorate the status of the family and the child as well as control the discretionary power of a judge in a way that limits the discrepancy of judicial rulings in this regard,” the Crown Prince said.

He stressed that the introduction of the Personal Status Law reflects the leadership's commitment to the development and reform approach in accordance with the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, adding that the Personal Status Law constitutes a major qualitative leap in preserving and protecting human rights, family stability, women's empowerment and promotion of rights.

The Crown Prince explained that the law was inclusive in addressing all problems from which families and women were suffering, affirming that the new law has carefully - and in detail- organized personal status issues.

The Personal Status Law will go into force within 90 days after its publication in the official gazette

