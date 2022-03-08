.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince: Personal Status Law stems from Islamic Sharia, modern practices

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 24, 2020 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending by videoconference a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 24, 2020 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending by videoconference a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council.

Saudi Crown Prince: Personal Status Law stems from Islamic Sharia, modern practices

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the recently announced Personal Status Law stems from the provisions and purposes of Islamic Sharia, taking into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“This law will contribute to preserve and stabilize the family in its capacity as the basic component of society. It will also work to ameliorate the status of the family and the child as well as control the discretionary power of a judge in a way that limits the discrepancy of judicial rulings in this regard,” the Crown Prince said.

He stressed that the introduction of the Personal Status Law reflects the leadership's commitment to the development and reform approach in accordance with the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, adding that the Personal Status Law constitutes a major qualitative leap in preserving and protecting human rights, family stability, women's empowerment and promotion of rights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince explained that the law was inclusive in addressing all problems from which families and women were suffering, affirming that the new law has carefully - and in detail- organized personal status issues.

The Personal Status Law will go into force within 90 days after its publication in the official gazette

Read more:

Mohammed bin Salman on Iran, Israel, US and future of Saudi Arabia: Full transcript

Some want to see Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 fail, ‘they can’t touch it’: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches scholarship program strategy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More