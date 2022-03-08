Saudi’s Prince Khalid, Iraq defense minister al-Jubouri discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Iraq’s Minister of Defense Jumaa al-Jubouri to discuss bilateral relations, Prince Khalid said in a tweet posted early Tuesday.

The prince met with al-Jubouri on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is also the Kingdom’s defense minister.

“We discussed bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation and joint coordination between our two brotherly countries in the defense field, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest,” the tweet read.

نيابةً عن سمو سيدي ولي العهد -حفظه الله- التقيت أخي معالي وزير الدفاع بجمهورية العراق، السيد جمعة عناد الجبوري. بحثنا العلاقات الثنائية وآفاق التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين بلدينا الشقيقين في المجال الدفاعي، وعدداً من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك. pic.twitter.com/MtU1iaa10M — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) March 7, 2022

Prince Khalid also visited Qatar on Monday to discuss ties with the Guld country’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, where the pair reviewed their fraternal ties and discussed opportunities for joint defense cooperation.

The meetings come as the Kingdom hosts its first World Defense Show, which kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday and is set to run until Wednesday. Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the event features almost 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

