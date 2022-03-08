.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi’s Prince Khalid, Iraq defense minister al-Jubouri discuss bilateral relations

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid (left) and Iraq's Minister of defense Jumaa al-Jubouri (right). (twitter)
Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid (left) and Iraq's Minister of defense Jumaa al-Jubouri (right). (twitter)

Saudi’s Prince Khalid, Iraq defense minister al-Jubouri discuss bilateral relations

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Iraq’s Minister of Defense Jumaa al-Jubouri to discuss bilateral relations, Prince Khalid said in a tweet posted early Tuesday.

The prince met with al-Jubouri on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is also the Kingdom’s defense minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq's Minister of defense Jumaa al-Jubouri (left) and Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid (right). (Twitter)
Iraq's Minister of defense Jumaa al-Jubouri (left) and Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid (right). (Twitter)

“We discussed bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation and joint coordination between our two brotherly countries in the defense field, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest,” the tweet read.

Prince Khalid also visited Qatar on Monday to discuss ties with the Guld country’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, where the pair reviewed their fraternal ties and discussed opportunities for joint defense cooperation.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid, deputy defense minister, meets with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid, deputy defense minister, meets with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. (Twitter)

The meetings come as the Kingdom hosts its first World Defense Show, which kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday and is set to run until Wednesday. Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the event features almost 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches scholarship program strategy

World Defense Show: Saudi Arabia, Lockheed to localize missile parts manufacturing

Saudi Crown Prince visits first day of World Defense Show in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More