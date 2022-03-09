.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine with Belarusian president

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed speaks as he meets Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, on September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine with Belarusian president

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed the recent developments in Ukraine during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed and Lukashenko discussed the Ukraine conflict, its humanitarian repercussions and effects on international security and peace.

According to the report, Sheikh Mohammed voiced the importance of intensifying international efforts to ease the humanitarian situation resulting from the crisis, to facilitate the delivery of aid and preserve the life of civilians.

He reaffirmed his support for peaceful and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts and disputes among countries, noting that dialogue must prevail to reach a consensus that guarantees everyone’s interests and serves regional peace and stability.

WAM also reported that Sheikh Mohammed discussed strategic relations between the UAE and Germany during a phone call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Sheikh Mohammed and Steinmeier tackled the situation of the energy market and voiced the importance of continuous work to keep it stable.

