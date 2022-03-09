Dubai passes first law governing virtual assets: Sheikh Mohammed 

Dubai adopted its first law governing virtual assets, its ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday on his Twitter account.

Dubai has also established an independent authority to oversee the development of the business environment for virtual assets in terms of regulation, licensing and governance, he added.

“We approved a law to regulate virtual assets, and set an independent regulatory body to oversee the implementation of the law in accordance to the best international practices,” said the Dubai ruler in the same statement.

“Our step is a leap towards the future aimed at developing this sector and protecting all investors in it,” the ruler added.

Dubai, the region’s financial capital, has been pushing to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up. It has also in recent years tightened regulations to overcome an image as a hotspot for illicit money.

