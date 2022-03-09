UAE FM discusses Ukraine and bilateral relations with US Secretary of State Blinken
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates discussed developments in Ukraine and ways to strengthen two-way ties during a telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the state news agency said.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Blinken discussed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, it added.
