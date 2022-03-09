UAE FM discusses Ukraine and bilateral relations with US Secretary of State Blinken

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates discussed developments in Ukraine and ways to strengthen two-way ties during a telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Blinken discussed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, it added.

Read more:

UAE calls on parties in Ukraine-Russia conflict to avoid targeting civilians

UAE votes in favor of resolution on Ukraine human rights situation

UAE ‘deplores ongoing violence in Ukraine’ and calls for ceasefire: Mission to UN