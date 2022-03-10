.
Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery, petrochemical complex 

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco said on Thursday its joint venture in China will develop a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the northeast of the country.

The project, expected to be operational in 2024, combines a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery and ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco set to supply up to 210,000 barrels a day of crude oil feedstock.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) is a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

