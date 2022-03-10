Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery, petrochemical complex
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco said on Thursday its joint venture in China will develop a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the northeast of the country.
The project, expected to be operational in 2024, combines a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery and ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco set to supply up to 210,000 barrels a day of crude oil feedstock.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) is a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.
Read more:
Saudi Aramco to complete 1 mln bpd oil capacity expansion by 2027: CEO
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director
-
Saudi Aramco to complete 1 mln bpd oil capacity expansion by 2027: CEOSaudi Arabia’s national oil company will complete its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil output expansion project by 2027 to bring its total ... Energy
-
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent directorMukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has said that it backs Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan’s appointment as an independent director on the ... Energy
-
Aramco CEO says further share sale is a government decisionOil giant Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive, Amin Nasser, said on Monday that any further sale of the company’s shares is for the government to ... Gulf