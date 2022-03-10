Saudi Arabia e-visa app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims now available in Tunisia

The Saudi Visa bio smartphone application, an electronic visa processing app for pilgrims planning to perform Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom to self-register their biometric data, has been launched in Tunisia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims will only have to match their data at passport control without the need to register their biometric data again, enabling a swift entry procedure.

The Kingdom is the first country to use an application for the self-registration of biometric data for visa application via a smartphone.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministries of Interior, Hajj and Umrah, Tourism, and Communications and Information Technology as well as Presidency of State Security, National Cybersecurity Authority, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Digital Government Authority and several Hajj and Umrah offices were involved in the launch.

The launch event was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz al-Sager and the Tunisian Minister and Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr. Ibrahim al-Chaibi and Director Suad al-Gharibi respectively.

