Saudi Arabia ends Thailand travel ban for citizens

Saudi Arabia announced the end of a travel ban for nationals wanting to visit Thailand, the official Saudi Press agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports.

The governing body also stated that those holding Thai passports will be allowed entry into the Kingdom, according to the SPA report.

The move comes less than two months after Saudi Arabia and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties and prepared to exchange ambassadors following a formal meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha on January 25.

It marked the first government level visit in more than 30 years between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft in 1989 of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair.”

