Saudi central bank announces one-year extension of SME financing program
Saudi Central Bank announced the extension of its guaranteed financing program for micro, small, and medium enterprises for one year until March 14 2023, in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The scheme was introduced in March of 2020 during the intial COVID-19 outbreak.
It offered SMEs deferrals on bank payments, concessional financing, and exemptions from the costs of a loan guarantee program.
Read more:
Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank: Central bank
Saudi Investment Ministry deploys taskforce to ensure business continuity
Coronavirus: Saudi Central Bank announces $13 bln financing package