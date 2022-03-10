Saudi central bank announces one-year extension of SME financing program

Saudi Central Bank announced the extension of its guaranteed financing program for micro, small, and medium enterprises for one year until March 14 2023, in a statement.

The scheme was introduced in March of 2020 during the intial COVID-19 outbreak.

It offered SMEs deferrals on bank payments, concessional financing, and exemptions from the costs of a loan guarantee program.

