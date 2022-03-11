Abu Dhabi Police thwart attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of heroin

Abu Dhabi Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 tons of heroin worth around 150 million dirhams ($40 million), Faris al-Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, said on Friday.



A “suspicious shipment” arrived from a neighboring country to Khalifa Port in order to be exported to a European country, Mazrouei said according to state news agency (WAM).



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He added that upon inspection, a joint team from the anti-drug section and the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, discovered the heroin.









Mazrouei noted that combating drug trafficking requires united efforts and the continuous enhancement of police capabilities to confront the advanced methods adopted to smuggle drugs.



He said that thwarting this attempt to smuggle heroin “confirms the security forces’ professionalism and capabilities when confronting international gangs.”



Read more:

Saudi Arabia arrests two citizens for possession of over 40,000 amphetamine tablets

Advertisement

Jordan says drug trafficking from Syria is ‘organized’

Saudi Arabia arrests two drug smugglers for hiding 1.27 mln pills in fruit shipment