Dubai building fire ‘under control,’ large parts completely burnt

Authorities have brought a residential building fire under control without any reported injuries, according to a Dubai Civil Defense Authority tweet on Friday.

The fire in the busy area of al-Barsha was reportedly brought “under control” in 14 minutes, according to the same statement.

Dubai Civil Defense teams have put out a fire that broke out in a residential building in Al Barsha. The teams brought the fire under control in 14 minutes. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/KQYQVCKJKl — الدفاع المدني دبي (@DCDDubai) March 11, 2022

Shortly before the authorities released a statement, several Dubai residents shared sightings of smoke coming from the area.

Social media images show at least two fully burnt facades of the residential tower.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

