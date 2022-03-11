.
Dubai building fire ‘under control,’ large parts completely burnt

  • Font
View shows fire at a Dubai residential tower in Al Barsha, Dubai on March 11, 2022. (Twitter)
View shows fire at a Dubai residential tower in Al Barsha, Dubai on March 11, 2022. (Twitter)

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities have brought a residential building fire under control without any reported injuries, according to a Dubai Civil Defense Authority tweet on Friday.

The fire in the busy area of al-Barsha was reportedly brought “under control” in 14 minutes, according to the same statement.

Shortly before the authorities released a statement, several Dubai residents shared sightings of smoke coming from the area.

Social media images show at least two fully burnt facades of the residential tower.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

