Saudi Arabia has one of the most prominent air war centers in the world: Commander

The air warfare center at King Abdulaziz Air Base, east of the Kingdom, is one of the most prominent in the world, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz told Al Arabiya in an exclusive interview.



He also said the air warfare center’s prominence is due to its numerous wings and advanced fleets which enhance training to strengthen the combat skills of all air force and technical teams as well as intelligence and support crews.



His remarks came during a visit to the US Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada where he met with Case Cunningham, the commander of the air force warfare center at the base, and other military officials.









The commander also commented on the Royal Saudi Air Forces’ participation in Exercise Red Flag 2022, an air combat exercise which runs in the US from March 4 until March 18, and said Saudi forces are not only participating but also leading missions in the training.









He added that it’s not easy for air forces to participate in this exercise given the high standards required to be allowed to participate.



According to the US Air Force, Red Flag 2022 will cover three main themes: defensive, offensive and counter-air techniques.



The US Nellis Air Force Base said 14 units with nearly 1,750 participants will take part in the exercise.





Get ready! 🚩🚩#RedFlag 22-2 will run from March 4-18. Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft as #Nellis welcomes 14 units with nearly 1,750 participants.#RFNAFB ➡️ https://t.co/L0cAJzyQH2 — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) March 3, 2022





